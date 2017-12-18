Morgan Football Coach Out after 1-10 Season

Morgan State University on Monday announced that Fred T. Farrier, head football coach, was released from his contract, effective immediately.

“After having an in-depth opportunity to fully assess all aspects of our football program for the past year, we have decided to go in a new direction,” Edward Scott, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, said in a statement. “We thank Coach Farrier for his contributions and service to Morgan State University and our football team.”

Associate Head Coach and Defensive Coordinator Ernest Jones is being elevated to Interim Head Football Coach for the 2018 season.

Farrier, who as interim coach for the 2016 season went 3-8 overall. However, he won only one game as full-time head coach this (2017) season, guiding the Bears to a 1-10 record (beating Savannah State 48-28 in Oct.), and ending the season in last place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).

Before becoming head coach, Farrier was part of former Morgan head coach Lee Hull’s coaching staff, prior to Hull’s departure to become an assistant coach for the NFL Indianapolis Colts. Farrier became the full-time head coach in Dec. 2016.