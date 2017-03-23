Morgan Honors Verda Welcome (The Lady Senator)

Originally dedicated in 1964, the Verda F. Welcome bridge at Morgan State University was re-dedicated on March 18. Enhancements, which are rendered in the above picture, will be made to the current bridge in the near future.

Verda Welcome was the first Black woman to serve in the House of Delegates and the State Senate, among other accomplishments. Pictured from left to right: MSU regent Winston A. Wilkinson, Mary Sue Welcome, daughter of Verda Welcome, Dr. David Wilson, MSU president, Kim McCalla, associate vp, Facilities, Design & Construction Management, MSU, Kweisi Mfume, MSU Board of Regents chairman.