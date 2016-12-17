Morgan Launches Sesquicentennial Anniversary

Morgan State University launched its sesquicentennial anniversary celebration Dec. 16 with the first of three special commencement ceremonies commemorating Morgan’s 150th year of existence. It was the fourth December commencement since the university first began holding a graduation ceremony at the conclusion of its fall semester.

Graduates appeared in special sesquicentennial gowns before Morgan faculty, staff, alumni, students and their families and friends at a packed Talmadge Hill Field House on the Morgan campus Friday morning.

President David Wilson and the MSU Board of Regents conferred a total of 437 degrees – the highest number of degrees ever awarded during a December commencement. Additionally, the university surpassed a plateau of 50,000 degrees awarded since the start of the institution in 1867. The actual 50,000th graduate (who turned out to be the 257th person called to the stage to be awarded a degree) was Joseph L. Jones of Baltimore, Md. Jones, who graduated with a bachelor’s degree in computer science, will be recorded in Morgan’s history as the 50,000th graduate.

The commencement’s keynote speaker was nationally syndicated columnist, author and noted broadcast journalist Roland S. Martin of TV One’s NewsOne Now. Martin delivered a rousing, spirited and inspirational address to the graduates, challenging them to “Walk in Your Destiny” and become who they were meant to be while overcoming all odds.

“Throughout Morgan’s storied history, commencement has remained a very special occasion for the University, our students and their families,” said President Wilson in a statement. “This December’s ceremony takes on added significance, as it marks the beginning of Morgan’s Sesquicentennial Anniversary celebration. For 150 years, Morgan has been a major center for the exchange of ideas and a cultural touchstone for the community that we serve, and it is only fitting that we bring in one of the voices of this generation in Roland Martin, to impart a fresh perspective and words of inspiration to our next group of leaders.”

The president and Board Chairman Kweisi Mfume also awarded an honorary doctor of laws degree to Willie E. Lanier Sr., a Morgan alumnus and chair of the MSU Foundation board. Lanier, who is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a successful businessman, recently bestowed a $500,000 gift to establish an endowed lectureship in business ethics at Morgan’s Earl G. Graves School of Business and Management. Since his graduation from Morgan in 1967, he has been a standout both on and off the field as a professional, ultimately making his mark in business as the president and CEO of Virginia-based Lanier Group LLC.

Lastly, a posthumous degree was awarded to student Dmitri T. Clemons, a civil engineering major from Silver Spring, Md., who died unexpectedly in September 2016 after meeting his requirements for graduation. Clemons’ mother was on hand to accept the degree on his behalf.