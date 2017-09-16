Morgan Recognizes Its 150th Anniversary with a New Digital Ad in Times Square

As part of a yearlong celebration recognizing its Sesquicentennial Anniversary, Morgan State University has engaged in a number of activities in honor of reaching the historic milestone, among them sharing eye-catching commemorative banners throughout northeast and downtown Baltimore and securing a high-profile sponsorship from the Baltimore Orioles. Now, maintaining that momentum, Morgan has taken its Sesquicentennial message to “The Crossroads of the World,” New York’s Times Square, with the launch of a new, 10-second digital billboard ad.

The ad, which is prominently displayed on a 56’ by 29’, high-definition screen over the intersection of 1500 Broadway and West 43rd Street, will run daily, three times per hour, from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m., until Nov. 30. This marks the University’s first major advertisement in the New York market, a region from which Morgan attracts a noticeable percentage of its out-of-state students. It is estimated that up to a half-million people visit Times Square daily, and the billboard featuring the Morgan digital ad is positioned across from the NASDAQ and the area where the ball drops on New Year’s Eve — the epicenter of the activities there. More….