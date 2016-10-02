Morgan State Edges Delaware State to Stay Perfect in MEAC Play

The Morgan State University Bears remained undefeated against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opponents after edging out the Delaware State University Hornets, 20-17, on Oct. 1 in Baltimore.

Morgan State now carries a 2-2 overall record, and is 2-0 against MEAC opponents.



Senior quarterback Chris Andrews was responsible for both of Morgan State’s touchdown scores. Andrews connected with junior receiver Armonta Poteat on a 12-yard touchdown that gave the Bears their first lead of the game in the first quarter. Andrews later tossed a 25-yard touchdown strike to senior receiver Thomas Martin that pushed Morgan State ahead, 14-10, before halftime. Sophomore kicker Alex Raya made two field goals to help secure the victory for the Bears.



Andrews finished with a game-high 197 passing yards. Bears senior running back Lamont Brown III had a team-high 72 rushing yards.



Next: Morgan State will face Savannah State on Oct. 8 in Savannah, Ga.