Morgan State Ends Season with Win over Savannah State

The Morgan State University Bears ended their season on a high note, knocking off the Savannah State University Tigers, 35-24, on Nov. 26 in Savannah, Ga.



The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Bears, who ended their season with a 3-8 overall record, and 3-5 against the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC).

This matchup was initially supposed to be played on Oct. 8, but weather conditions forced it to be delayed for a month and a half. Savannah State took the first lead of the game after a 22-yard touchdown run by Cantrell Frazier with 11 minutes left in the first quarter. But the Tigers lead didn’t last long as Morgan State scored three unanswered touchdowns to take a 20-7 lead in the second quarter; a Tigers field goal made it 20-10 at halftime.



Morgan State pushed its lead to 27-10 early in the third quarter on a four-yard touchdown pass from freshman quarterback DeAndre Harris. The Tigers answered with a third quarter touchdown of their own to cut the lead to 27-17, but Bears senior running back Lamont Brown III closed out the quarter with a touchdown run to extend Morgan State’s lead to 33-17.



The Bears’ defense earned a safety on Savannah State to push their margin to 35-17 in the fourth quarter; the Tigers scored a late touchdown to set the final score at 35-24.



Brown III finished the game with 113 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. Senior quarterback Chris Andrews led the Bears in passing with 130 passing yards and two touchdown passes; Harris came off the bench for Andrews and added a third touchdown pass for Morgan State.



Tigers quarterback Blake Dever had a game-high 226 passing yards and two touchdowns.



Savannah State (3-7 overall, 3-5 MEAC) and Morgan State finished the season eighth and ninth, respectively, in the MEAC standings.