Morgan State Falls to Hampton 21-12

Bears senior quarterback Chris Andrews tossed two touchdowns but Morgan State still lost its first game in four weeks, falling to the Hampton Pirates, 21-12, on Oct. 15 in Hampton, Va.

After being blown out by Marshall, 62-0, on Sept. 10, the Bears had won two straight Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) games, claiming victories over Howard and Delaware State. But Hampton was celebrating its homecoming this Saturday and wasn’t going to be Morgan State’s next victim.



Hampton scored the first points of the game, taking a 7-0 lead in the first quarter on a 15-yard touchdown thrown by wide-receiver Twarn Mixson to quarterback Jaylian Williamson. The Pirates never looked back, holding the lead for the remainder of the game. Williamson tossed Hampton’s second touchdown in the second quarter to extend the lead, but Andrews tossed two touchdowns for Morgan State, both followed by unsuccessful point after attempts, to cut Hampton’s lead to 14-12 by halftime. Williamson’s second touchdown pass of the game in the fourth quarter gave Hampton a 21-12 lead, which they would maintain to claim the victory.



Williamson completed 15 of 25 pass attempts for 143 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He was also on the receiving end of a touchdown pass in the 1st quarter.



Andrews completed 14 of 22 for 172, two touchdowns and one interception.





Next: Morgan State will host North Carolina Central during its homecoming on Oct. 22 in Baltimore, Md.