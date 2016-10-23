Sophomore running back Eric Harrell ran for a game-high 121 rushing yards but the Morgan State Bears still took a loss on Homecoming Day, falling to North Carolina Central Eagles, 21-17, on Oct. 22 in Baltimore, Md.
The Bears came back from trailing, 14-0, in the first quarter and scored 17 points straight to take a 17-14 lead into halftime. But N.C. Central freshman quarterback Naiil Ramadan tossed a 16-yard touchdown pass for the Eagles to surge ahead, 21-17, with three minutes left in the game. Morgan State couldn’t score in time, losing their second straight game.
Morgan State drops to 2-4 overall in wins/losses with a 2-2 record in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) competition.
Next: The Bears will face the Norfolk State Spartans (1-6 overall, 0-4 MEAC) on Oct. 29 in Norfolk, Va.
Morgan State Falls to N.C. Central
Morgan State University Football
Sophomore running back Eric Harrell ran for a game-high 121 rushing yards but the Morgan State Bears still took a loss on Homecoming Day, falling to North Carolina Central Eagles, 21-17, on Oct. 22 in Baltimore, Md.
