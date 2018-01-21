Morgan State Follows Three Straight Wins with Three Straight Losses

The Morgan State University Bears men’s basketball team erased an impressive three-game win streak last week by following it up with a three-game losing slump, the latest defeat coming against crosstown rival Coppin State on Jan. 20 in Baltimore.

Senior guard Tiwian Kendley scored a game-high 26 points against Coppin State (2-19 overall, 2-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference [MEAC]), but the Bears still fell, 80-73. Kendley, who averages a remarkable 28.8 points per game this season, also had a game-high 26 points in Morgan State’s 77-63 loss to N.C. State on Jan. 15. But in both defeats, it wasn’t an offensive issue that hampered the Bears’ chance of winning the game; the team struggled defensively.

Morgan State (7-12 overall, 3-3 MEAC) gave up seven three-pointers to Coppin State junior guard Lamar Morgan, who finished with 24 points, and graduate student Karonn Davis added 22 more points for the Eagles. The win was Coppin State’s first victory over Morgan State in three full years.

Next: Morgan State will take on Delaware State (2-19 overall, 0-6 MEAC) on Jan. 22 at Hill Field House in Baltimore.