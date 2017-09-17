Morgan State Football Shutout by Rutgers, 65-0

The Morgan State University Bears were shut out for a third straight time after falling to Rutgers, 65-0, on Sept. 16 in Piscataway, N.J.

The Bears (0-3) have failed to score a single point so far this season.

In fairness to Morgan State, two of its first three opponents were two of the better teams in all of Division I FCS football. Rutgers is a member of the more talented FBS division, so the Bears faced an uphill start to the season.

But there were greater expectations for Morgan State’s offense and transfer quarterback Eli Staley. Staley was once enrolled in the football program at Mississippi State, and at 6-feet, 6-inches tall, is an explosive dual-threat quarterback who can hurt defenses with his arm and legs. But so far this season, he hasn’t been able to get the Bears in the end zone. He completed just 2-of-12 pass attempts for 21 yards against Rutgers and has thrown four interceptions total in the three games played this year.

“We want to compete against those guys and put together a game plan that is going to give us opportunities to be successful. Obviously, today, we weren’t good enough,” Morgan State coach Fred T. Farrier said. “We have to find a way to go back to the drawing board, figure that out and make sure we are putting our kids in the right positions and developing confidence in those kids to compete against anyone in any point in time.”

Morgan State will finally face inter-conference competition when it faces Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) foe North Carolina A&T on Sept. 23 in Baltimore.