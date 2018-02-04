Morgan State Lady Bears Curb Four-Game Losing Slump with Two Straight Wins

Senior forward Lexus Spears scored a team-high 18 points to lead the Morgan State University Lady Bears women’s basketball team to a 55-53 victory over Norfolk State on Feb. 3 in Norfolk, Va.

The win improved Morgan State’s overall record to 12-10, and 5-4 against the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). It also marked the second straight win for the Lady Bears, the start of a timely winning streak.

Morgan State’s pair of wins follows a four-game losing slump that lasted from Jan. 13 to Jan. 22. The Lady Bears were 10-6 before losing to North Carolina A&T, North Carolina Central, Coppin State and Delaware State.

Their first game back in the winner’s column came on Jan. 29, a 65-55 win over South Carolina State. Four different players scored 12 points or more for Morgan State in that game, including Spears, who also became just the 13th player in Morgan State women’s basketball history to record 500 career rebounds.

“Dropping those four games straight, was extremely tough on us as a team,” said Spears, according to Morgan State Sports Information’s Kevin Paige. “We had to learn to stop dwelling on what we were doing wrong and focus on what kept us efficient thus far and I think we did a great job picking it up this game.”

Next: Morgan State will face Howard University on Feb. 5 at the Hill Field House in Baltimore.