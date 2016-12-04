Morgan State Loses Fourth Straight

The Morgan State Bears’ losing slump extended to four games after a 72-58 loss to Rutgers University on Dec. 3 in Piscataway, N.J.

The loss dropped the Bears’ record to 2-6 so far this season; their only wins came in back-to-back home victories against Wilmington University and Campbell University on Nov. 17 and Nov. 19.



Morgan State junior guard Tiwian Kendley led all scorers in the game with 28 points, despite the loss. That’s the second time Kendley has scored 28 points this season; he dropped 28 with 11 rebounds against Wilmington, and also had 26 points against Towson on Nov. 15. He’s averaging 20.8 points per game this season.



Junior forward Phillip Carr followed up Kendley with 15 points against Rutgers on Saturday; Carr averages 16 points per game. But, outside Carr, no one else scored more than six points for the Bears, while Rutgers had four players with double digits.



Next: The Bears hope to return to the winner’s column with two straight home games scheduled this week: They’ll face Manhattan on Dec. 6 and Wagner College on Dec. 10, both games at the Hill Field House in Baltimore, Md.

