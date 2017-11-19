Morgan State Loses Last Game of Season to Norfolk State

The Morgan State Bears put up more than 400 yards of offense with five touchdowns in a pure scoring shootout with the Norfolk State Spartans, yet it still wasn’t quite enough as they lost, 45-32, on Nov. 18 in the final game of the 2017 season.

The Bears finished the year with a 1-10 overall record and 1-6 against the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), putting it dead last in the MEAC standings.

Morgan State scored the game’s first points with a touchdown pass from sophomore quarter-back DeAndre Harris to freshman receiver Daylen Baldwin. Harris later connected with senior tight end DuShon David for a touchdown in the second quarter that set the score at 21-20, Norfolk State, at halftime.

Harris also ran in a touchdown at the end of the third quarter to give the Bears a 32-30 lead going into the final quarter. But the Spartans scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to snatch the win from Morgan State.

Harris finished the game with 187 passing yards and three touchdown passes but also tossed two picks; he also ran for 79 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Herb Walker Jr. ran for a team-high 139 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries. Sophomore receiver Manassah Bailey caught a team-high six passes for 87 yards and David followed with five catches for 42 yards.