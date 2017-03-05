Morgan State Loses Regular Season Finale, Takes No. 3 Seed into MEAC Tournament

The Morgan State University Bears men’s basketball team lost its regular season finale to the University of Maryland-Eastern Shore (UMES), 67-66, on March 2 in Prince Anne, Md.

Junior guard Tiwian Kendley led the Bears with 20 points in the loss, his 13th time scoring at least 20 points in 22 games played this season. Kendley averaged a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference(MEAC) league-high 21.2 points per game, and joined his teammate, junior forward Phillip Carr, as the only Morgan State players selected to this year’s All-MEAC first team. Carr, who averaged 16.8 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, was also named the 2017 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year.

“I’m really happy for Phil and Tiwian,” said Morgan State coach Todd Bozeman, according to MSU Sports Information. “They both work extremely hard, and for both to have come back from injuries and have impactful seasons, it really says a lot about them.”

The loss to UMES, however, stamped Morgan State’s regular season record at 14-15 overall, and 11-5 against the MEAC. The loss also prevented the Bears from finishing their season on a five-game winning streak; Morgan State had won four consecutive games over Savannah State, Delaware State, Hampton and Coppin State before the loss.

Next: Morgan State will take the No. 3 seed into the MEAC Men’s Basketball Tournament, scheduled to begin March 6 in Norfolk, Va. Because of its top-three seed, the Bears will enjoy a first-round bye and won’t have to play until March 9, when they’ll face the winner of No. 6 seed Coppin State (8-23 overall, 7-9 MEAC) and No. 11 seed Howard (8-23 overall, 5-11 MEAC).