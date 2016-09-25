Morgan State Outlasts Howard in 28-24 Victory

Senior quarterback Chris Andrews tossed three touchdown passes to lead the Morgan State Bears to a 28-24 win over the Howard Bison on Sept. 24 at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore, Md.

It was the first Mid-Eastern Atlantic Conference (MEAC) victory of the season for Morgan State (1-2, 1-0 MEAC), while Howard remains winless with a 0-4 record, 0-2 MEAC.

It took less than a minute for the Bears to score the first points of the game. Chris Andrews launched a 44-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Willie Gillus III at the 14:19 mark of the first of the first quarter.



Howard answered with a scoring drive of its own, capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run by junior running back William Parker. But Morgan State then poured on points for the rest of the opening quarter as Andrews threw two more touchdowns in the first quarter alone to go up 21-7.



The Bison did manage to hold Morgan State scoreless through the second and third quarters as they scored 17 unanswered points to come back and take a 24-21 lead in the fourth quarter. But the Bears pulled themselves together at the end as sophomore running back Eric Harrell scored a game-winning 4-yard touchdown run with only 30 seconds left.



“When coach called my number, I did what I had to do,” said Harrell, according to MSU Sports Information. “We did what we had to do as a team. O-Line, fullback made their blocks, wide receivers made their blocks. I just got in.”



Harrell finished with 52 yards on 10 carries, while Andrews ended up with 178 passing yards.



Parker led the game with 80 rushing yards for Howard.





Next: Morgan State will take on the Delaware State Hornets (0-3, 0-0 MEAC) in Delaware on Oct. 1, while Howard will travel to Norfolk, Va., to face the Norfolk State Spartans (1-3, 0-1 MEAC) on the same date.