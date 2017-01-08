Morgan State Starts New Year Atop MEAC Standings

The Morgan State University Bears men’s basketball team started 2017 off in winning fashion, collecting valuable conference victories in both of its games in the new year, including a 69-63 win over Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona, Fla. on Jan. 7.

The Bears also edged out Norfolk State for a 58-56 victory at home in Baltimore on Jan. 4. The two wins over those Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opponents gives Morgan State a 2-0 MEAC record (5-10 overall), earning them first place in the MEAC standings for now.



The drive behind Morgan State’s win streak has been junior forward Phillip Carr. The six-foot, eight-inch, 200-pound Brooklyn, N.Y. native has been a scoring machine for the Bears, racking up 44 total points in the last two games. He had a career-high 29 points with 12 rebounds against Norfolk State, then a game-high 25 against Bethune-Cookman, marking his fourth straight game with at least 20 points scored.



But Carr hasn’t just impressed offensively. He has also been a force defensively, tallying 17 blocks in 15 games and earning MEAC Defensive Player of the Week honors twice this season (Nov. 21 and Nov. 28). If he continues to play this well, Morgan State shouldn’t have much problem remaining atop the MEAC.



Next: the Bears will take on Florida A&M University (4-11 overall, 2-0 MEAC) in Tallahassee, Fla. on Jan. 10, and then return to Baltimore to face N.C. A&T (1-14 overall, 0-2 MEAC) on Jan. 16.