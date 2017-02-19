Morgan State Stops Three-Game Losing Skid with Win over Savannah State

Junior guard Tiwian Kendley scored a game-high 25 points to help lead the Morgan State University Bears to a 83-75 victory over Savannah State on Feb. 18 in Baltimore.

The win snapped a three-game losing skid for the Bears which dropped them from second place to a tie for third place in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) standings. Morgan State (11-14 overall, 8-4 MEAC) is now tied with Hampton for the third best record in the MEAC, trailing N.C. Central (20-6 overall, 11-1 MEAC) and Norfolk State (14-13 overall, 11-2 MEAC).

The first loss of the three-game losing slump for Morgan State came against the top-ranked N.C. Central. The Bears barely lost that game, falling 68-62 on Feb. 4. But then Morgan State uncharacteristically lost to Delaware State and Howard University, two struggling teams ranked near the bottom of the conference standings.

Both losses can be attributed to the process of stars Tiwian Kendley and Phillip Carr still getting used to being on the court at the same time. Both are quality scorers, but haven’t had much playing time together due to injuries. They finally found a way to win together on Saturday.

“I’m just glad to get a win,” Bears head coach Todd Bozeman said after the game, according to a university release. “After three games, you’re waiting for Phil and Tiwian to get used to playing with each other again. So with 52 rebounds, we knew it was going to be a tough game. They like to shoot a lot of threes and play really fast. They play like Loyola Marymount, so it was really important for us to get back on defense. That’s why we didn’t press as much. Tiwian made his free throws, which was big.”

Next: Morgan State has four games left in the regular season to try to regain second place in the MEAC standings, including a Feb. 20 matchup against Delaware State. The MEAC Basketball Tournament is scheduled to start March 6.