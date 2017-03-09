Morgan State University Honors Calvin and Tina Tyler with New Student Services Building

On Feb. 10, 2016 Morgan alumnus Calvin E. Tyler Jr. and his wife Tina, both well known philanthropists, announced a $5 million dollar gift to Morgan State University (MSU) for an endowed scholarship established in their name at the University. On Mar. 8, MSU President David Wilson announced the dedication of the University’s future student services building to the Tylers, which is set to open in 2020.

Calvin E. Tyler Jr., the first person in his family to attend college when he entered MSU in 1961, was forced to interrupt his education in 1963 due to financial struggles. Tyler said having his surname on the student support building at Morgan has a deep meaning for him.

“Tina and I are extremely honored by this news,” Tyler said in a statement. “We both feel strongly about education, and we are very happy that we are able to provide an opportunity for young people in Baltimore to get a good education, especially since we were born and raised in Baltimore. At this point in our lives, we are just pleased that we were able to give back to the town we grew up in.”

Construction of the $81-million, state-of-the-art facility is scheduled to begin later this year, and its opening is slated for 2020. The 139,000-square-foot Calvin and Tina Tyler Hall will house nearly 20 student support departments and will include numerous special features, including a green roof on the third level, a state-of-the-art recruitment room and “generalist desks” to limit students’ time spent in different departments, according to a statement released by the University.

The scholarships will provide full tuition for select Morgan students who reside in Baltimore City, the Tyler’s hometown. “There are two major things I want to achieve (with the endowed scholarship fund),” Tyler said in 2016. “No. 1, to see as many of our young people graduate with a degree as possible…. The second thing that my wife and I are concerned about, and that’s why we’re providing 10 full-tuition scholarships each year, is that we want more students to get a college degree and graduate debt-free.” It will fund 10 full-time scholarships per year initially, but Wilson said they hoped the endowment would grow to fund more students in the future.

“The Morgan family is grateful beyond measure for the generosity of Calvin and Tina Tyler,” said David Wilson, Morgan’s president, in a statement. “The resources they have provided are furthering the vital work of Morgan by expanding opportunities for quality higher education for students of all backgrounds. This building dedication, during our sesquicentennial year, is a small token of our gratitude and will serve as a permanent reminder to all who pass through Morgan Commons of the commitment of this exemplary couple to Morgan’s long-term vitality.”