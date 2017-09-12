Morgan State University Partners with Laurel College Center to Bring In-Demand Educational Programs to Laurel, MD. And Surrounding Counties

Laurel, MD. – Morgan State University (MSU) President David Wilson joined Prince George’s Community College (PGCC) President Charlene M. Dukes, Howard Community College (HCC) President Kathleen Hetherington and Laurel College Center (LCC) Program Director Nancy L. Grinberg to announce the signing of a memorandum of agreement that expands Morgan’s presence in Maryland and provides opportunities for students to earn four-year bachelor’s degrees in two of the University’s in-demand programs. With this new partnership, students who are matriculating at PGCC and HCC and have received an associate degree will be able to take courses at the Laurel College Center leading to a Bachelor of Science in engineering or a Bachelor of Arts in psychology degree offered at Morgan. The University will begin offering courses at LCC in the 2018 spring semester.

“The signing of this agreement offers a tremendous opportunity for Morgan to collaborate with other institutions of higher learning to deliver instructional services in two highly sought-after fields, providing a pathway to high-paying careers,” said Dr. Wilson of Morgan. “Having a Morgan presence at the Laurel College Center expands the educational prospects for Marylanders living in the region.” More….