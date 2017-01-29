Morgan State Wins Six of Seven Games to Take Lead in MEAC Standings

There’s no team in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) currently hotter than the Morgan State Bears, who have lost just once since 2017 began.

Morgan State has knocked off six of its last seven opponents, including a 76-74 victory over crosstown foe, Coppin State on Jan. 28 in Baltimore, Md. The win streak pushed the Bears (9-11 overall) into first place in the MEAC standings with a 6-1 conference record.

The key to the Bears’ recent success can be attributed to the return of junior guard Tiwian Kendley, who scored 30 points in Morgan State’s victory over Coppin State, Saturday. Kendley had missed seven games due to an injury but has led the team in scoring since his return.

Another one of Kendley’s most impressive performances since rejoining the lineup came on Jan. 23 when he scored a game-high 29 points to lead Morgan State to a 77-75 win over South Carolina State. It marked the 167th win for the Bears under 11-year head coach Todd Bozeman, setting a new school record.

Next: Morgan State will host Florida A&M (5-15 overall, 3-4 MEAC) on Jan. 30, and then faces North Carolina Central (14-6 overall, 5-1 MEAC) on Feb. 4.