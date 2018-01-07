Morgan State Wins Two Straight to Start the New Year

It’s been a great New Year so far for the Morgan State University Bears men’s basketball team.

After losing seven straight games to close out 2017, the Bears won two consecutive games to start 2018. Both victories were against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) competition, giving Morgan State a 2-0 MEAC record and 6-9 overall record as of Jan. 7.

The Bears’ first win of the new year came against University of Maryland-Eastern Shore on Jan. 3. Senior guard Tiwian Kindley took over the matchup, scoring a game-high 28 points in an 85-82 comeback victory. Kendley was deadly late in the game and scored the last seven for Morgan State to help erase an 18-point second-half deficit.

Kendley was also a dominant offensive force in Morgan State’s 87-68 blowout win over Florida A&M University on Jan. 6. He dropped a game-high 35 points, along with six assists and six rebounds. The 6 foot 5 inch, 200-pound guard missed the first 10 games of the season due to injury, but is averaging a nation-high 30.5 points per game since returning on Dec. 22.

Kendley and his teammate, senior forward Phillip Carr, are considered the two best players in the entire MEAC. Carr, who scored 32 points against Florida A&M, is averaging nearly a double-double with 15 points and nine rebounds per game. If both players keep up this level of play, expect Morgan State to roll through the remainder of its MEAC schedule.

Up Next: After a Jan. 8 home game against Savannah State, Morgan State will take on North Carolina A&T in Greensboro on Jan. 13.