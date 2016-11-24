Mos Def Leaves South Africa on a US Passport

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Hip-hop star Yasiin Bey — also known as Mos Def — has left South Africa after making a deal with authorities who accused him of violating the country’s immigration laws.

South Africa’s home affairs department on Wednesday confirmed that Bey had left the country on Tuesday after apologizing to the government. In turn, authorities say, charges against him will be dropped.

Earlier this year, Bey was arrested in Cape Town following an attempt to leave South Africa using a document called a “world passport,” which South Africa does not recognize as valid. The government says Bey had since applied for an American passport after using one in the past.

Bey has announced he is retiring from the music business after farewell concerts in December in New York and Washington, D.C.