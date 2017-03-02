Mother Charged with Fatally Shooting Son

Angelique Renee Chase, the mother of 17-year-old Christopher Perry, was charged Feb. 23 with first- and second-degree murder, manslaughter, assault in the first degree, and firearm use in the death of her son.

When the Prince George’s County Police Department arrived at the scene, they found Perry, a senior at Grace Brethren Christian School in Clinton, Md., suffering from gunshot wounds. Perry was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to police, prior to the officers arriving on the scene, there was an argument between Perry and his mother. Police report Chase, 48, admitted to being involved in the alleged shooting. She is being held without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 23.

“He was a good kid, very respectful,” Danzel Harris, 24, Chase’s neighbor told the Washington Post.

Perry’s father, Christopher Perry Jr., told the Washington Post his son was to graduate in May and had plans to attend college.

According to the police, the incident is the only parent/child domestic violence homicide in 2017 as compared to two homicides in 2016.

Sophie Ford, executive director for the Family Crisis Center of Prince George’s County, told the AFRO that domestic abuse is very common in the county, noting that the county has the highest number of domestic violence deaths in the state of Maryland. According to the Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence, from July 2015-June 2016, there were 55 domestic violence deaths in Maryland, with 18 deaths in Prince George’s County.