Mourners Salute Det. Sean Suiter

Thousands attended the funeral for Baltimore Police Department (BPD), Det. Sean Suiter on Nov. 29, who died two weeks ago. He was shot in the head while on duty in West Baltimore on Nov. 15. Suiter’s funeral service was held at Mount Pleasant Church and Ministries in Baltimore.

Several City and State officials including Baltimore Police Commissioner Kevin Davis, Gov. Larry Hogan and Mayor Catherine Pugh, each spoke at the service offering their condolences, as well as members of Suiter’s family, friends, and BDP colleagues.

“I am not just here as the Mayor of Baltimore. I am here as a resident of Baltimore,” said Mayor Pugh. Compelled to pay my respects to Det. Sean Suiter, and the men and women in uniform who sacrifice their lives for the safety of our city and its future.”

A phalanx of law enforcement officers joined the funeral procession, which forced the shutdown of portions of interstates 95, 695 and 83, among other roads in the Baltimore area by the State Highway Administration.

Suiter, a husband and father of five was laid to rest at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens