Muriel Clarke Hill, 102

Muriel Clarke Hill, a Baltimore native, died on Oct. 2 at the age of 102.

Muriel Clarke Hill was born on June 29, 1914. She was the third of five children born to Jesse Benjamin Clarke, Sr. and Sadie Jeter Clarke. Jesse was a printer trained at Hampton Institute and Sadie was a self-taught poet. The family consisted of parents and children: Dorothy, Lorraine, Muriel, Catherine, and Jesse Jr. They lived at 2120 Druid Hill Avenue, in Baltimore Md., in a three-story row house that included Jesse Sr’s printing shop, Clark Press.

Hill’s sense of responsibility began early as a courier delivering printed orders for her father’s printing business. She, oftentimes with a friend, walked all over Baltimore delivering work to customers. Thus began her lifelong love of walking.

Growing up in Baltimore, the Clarke children attended public schools, particularly historic Frederick Douglass High School. After high school Hill attended Morgan College for two years.

She married David Bennett Hill and they had two children – Bennett and Beverly. The Hill family moved to Philadelphia in 1944 where David got work as a U.S. Postal Service employee. Muriel worked at various jobs until she was employed by the U.S. government Veterans Administration. She was a loyal employee at the V.A. for thirty years where her work ethic was recognized by the many awards she was given for stellar performance.

The Clarke family attended St. Peter Claver Roman Catholic Church in Baltimore. In Philadelphia they attended Our Lady of Victory Church in West Philadelphia, then Transfiguration Church in Southwest Philadelphia. When she moved to Bucks County, Muriel attended Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Doylestown. When she moved to Hilltown, priests from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and Peggy Jones faithfully brought Muriel communion.

Hill leaves her daughter Beverly (Walter), six grandchildren and their spouses, sixteen great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter, one sister in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, long time friends, and amazing loving caregivers.

In lieu of flowers, kindly remember Muriel in your prayers, and if you choose, send a donation to:

Oblate Sisters of Providence

701 Gun Road

Baltimore, MD 21227

The funeral will take place on Oct. 8 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 100 Broad Street, Hilltown, Pa. 18927. There will be no wake or viewing.