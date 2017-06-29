Muse Makes Healthcare Priority for Campaign

On June 26, Maryland State Sen. Anthony Muse (D) turned his announcement about running for Prince George’s County Executive into an opportunity to condemn the health care reform bill currently stalled in the U.S. Senate and he was joined by a chorus of supporters who were happy for a new local voice in the debate. “As I go through the county I keep hearing people say nobody is listening to me. People don’t want to hear about policy, they want to know that you care,” said Muse who expressed confidence that he could improve healthcare.

“John Hopkins Hospital has revitalized East Baltimore. It doesn’t look the same, we can do the same here,” said Muse in an interview. “We have to make it a priority that we work for the people and not a process.”

Whether he is in Annapolis or preaching at the Ark of Safety Christian Church in Upper Marlboro, Md., Muse has always had the ability to ignite people from many walks of life. The Harborside Hotel in Oxon Hill, Md. was filled with ministers, local leaders, and other groups energized by Muse’s candidacy.

“We need somebody who has integrity and Muse brings integrity to the community as a whole,” said the Rev. Charles McNeil, pastor of Unity Baptist Church in Northeast D.C.. “In regards to health care you need someone who will not just give cuts to the rich. Muse is what the community needs, especially in terms of healthcare, because so many of us suffer from diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.”

Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks is also expected to announce she is running for the position.

Sade Oshinubi, a lawyer and member of United People For African Congress, a group of local African leaders, accompanied Muse on his June 26 community tour. “I see him as a man of the people,” Oshinubi said. “I see him talking to people about issues that they care about. I love his theme ‘We can do better.’”