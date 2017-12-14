NAACP Denounces FCC Vote to End Net Neutrality

BALTIMORE – The NAACP, the nation’s premier civil rights organization, denounces the Federal Communication Commission’s decision to eliminate critical safeguards for ensuring an accessible internet and thus end net neutrality.

“The internet fuels economic opportunity, civic engagement, and social action. It allows us to communicate instantly and effectively, and, in recent years, it has facilitated innovative, impactful social justice action,” said Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO. “Throughout our 108-year history, the NAACP has continually opposed discrimination and fought for justice and equal opportunity for all. We see the fight for net neutrality as an extension of that mission. The NAACP is staunchly opposed to any attempt to censor or manipulate information on the internet, especially if it creates a barrier to entry for people of color.

“Like the tax plan on which Congress is currently deliberating, the FCC’s new stance will benefit large corporations at the expense of average American citizens,” continued President Johnson. “If we allow money and profit margins to dictate how people are able to gather and disseminate information on the internet, those lacking the means to afford high speed services will be left in the dust. The result will be an even greater knowledge gap – and ultimately, a greater wealth gap – between the haves and have-nots.”

Deeply disappointed with the FCC’s decision, the NAACP maintains its staunch support for an open internet and will continue to call on the government to serve as a force for inclusion and accessibility.