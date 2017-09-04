Naomi Osaka: 19-Yr-Old Haitian-Japanese Tennis Star Defeats U.S. Open Champion

FLUSHING MEADOWS, NEW YORK — On Tuesday, Naomi Osaka — born to Haitian father and Japanese mother — defeated U.S. Open defending champ Angelique Kerber at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

No Contest… According to BBC, Osaka ran the court with a 6-3, 6-1 win. Yet, Angelique Kerber had nothing but great things to say about her opponent.

“She just goes for it. I think she took the chances and she played a very good match. But for me, it was for sure not the best day and not the best match.”

Not long ago, Serena Williams even endorsed Naomi by saying she’s watched the 19-year-old play and was very impressed. During an interview, Serena mentioned that Osaka is “really aggressive” and “very dangerous” as an athlete. More….