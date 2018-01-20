NASA Removes US Astronaut from ISS Mission

by: BBC NEWS
Dr. Jeanette Epps was to have been the first African-American astronaut assigned to the space station crew.

The US astronaut Jeanette Epps has been removed from her upcoming mission to the International Space Station (ISS). (Photo/NASA)

She would have flown aboard a Russian Soyuz flight in June but is being replaced by another astronaut.

NASA has not given a reason for withdrawing her but says she will be considered for future missions.

Jeanette Epps, born in Syracuse, completed a doctorate in aerospace engineering in 2000. After graduating, she worked in a laboratory for two years before being recruited by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

She worked as a technical intelligence officer for seven years before being selected as a member of Nasa’s 2009 astronaut class. Her time with the CIA included deployments to Iraq.  More….

