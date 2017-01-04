NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise Wide Procurement Training

The Solutions for Enterprise Wide Procurement (SEWP) Program Management Office (PMO) is scheduled to host a ‘SEWP Training Showcase’ at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, 801 Mt Vernon Pl, NW from Jan. 10-12. This three-day event encompasses training and information sessions for SEWP customers, industry and SEWP contract holders. On Jan. 10 from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. there will be SEWP training. This event is open to SEWP Customers and SEWP Contract Holders On Jan. 11 there will be an Industry Forum from 8 a.m. -2:30 p.m. This event is open to all industry and contract holders. For more information, visit https://www.sewp.nasa.gov/.