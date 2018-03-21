How the Nation will Mark the 50th Anniversary of King’s Assassination

by: Lisa Snowden Special to the AFRO

It’s been almost 50 years since the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. was gunned down on the balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee. To mark the occasion, and to highlight the work toward racial justice that remains, the National Council of Churches, along with partners like The National African American Clergy Network, the Mennonite Central Committee, and Religions for Peace, will be holding a Rally to End Racism in Washington, D.C. from April 3-5.

The three days of events will include a service at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, a walk to the National Mall, and various educational panels.

“Our commitment is to awaken to the trauma of racism and the legacy of White privilege in the United States through self-evaluation and institutional assessment of embedded racism,” reads a statement on the event’s website.

Organizers say they have a few goals for the event: to “awaken ourselves to the truth that racism is ever-present,” to “confront racism,” and to “transform the hearts, minds, and behaviors of people and structures that shape society.” In a video produced to publicize the event, they say that this is only the beginning of a national movement.

Baltimore native and activist DeRay Mckesson will speak at the event, as will actors Danny Glover and Louis Gossett Jr. Bishop Vashti McKenzie, the first female elected bishop in the history of the African Methodist Episcopal Church’s history, is also scheduled to speak.

Go to rally2endracism.org to register and to learn more.

Other events marking the 50th anniversary of King’s assassination:

MLK 50 Forward: April 4, 2018 Commemorative Events

Worldwide campaign where participants are asked to commit to completing 50 acts of kindness or service. April 3-9, mlk50forward.org/mlk50-forward-schedule-of-events.

Reviving the Dream

A two-day event remembering the sacrifices of Martin Luther King, Jr. during the civil rights movement.

April 3-4, The Greater Allen A.M.E. Cathedral of New York, 110-31 Merrick Blvd., Jamaica, New York, 11433, mlk.bible/new-york.

Martin Luther King, Jr. 50th Anniversary Memorial Walk and Tour

Learn about the life of Martin Luther King, Jr. and listen to a taped recording of his “I Have a Dream” speech. April 4, 6-8 p.m., Washington Monument Lodge, 15th St. NW, Washington, D.C., eventbrite.com/e/martin-luther-king-jr-50th-anniversary-memorial-walk-tour-free-tickets-42375807180.

MLK 50th Anniversary: Where Were You?

Baltimore’s Reginald F. Lewis Museum will commemorate this day with a short film and panel discussion. Registration required. April 4, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Reginald F. Lewis Museum, 830 E. Pratt St., Baltimore, MD. 21202, lewismuseum.org.

The Colored Waiting Room – The American Civil Rights Movement Then and Now

Book discussion and panel moderated by Anthony McCarthy of the Baltimore NAACP. April 6, 4-6 p.m., Falvey Hall, Brown Center, Maryland Institute College of Art, 1301 Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD. 21217, abagrantmakers.org/event/ColoredWaitingRoom

March for Humanity

March from Ebenezer Baptist Church to Morehouse College, followed by a Love for Humanity program. April 9, noon-2 p.m., The King Center, 449 Auburn Ave., Atlanta, GA., 30312, thekingcenter.org.

Man of Peace: The 50th Anniversary of the Assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr.

Concert features performances from the Nova Ensemble, the New Covenant UCC Ensemble, the Heritage UCC Praise and Worship Choir, and soprano Schkena-Juleen Coates. April 14, 7 p.m., Harford Community College, 401 Thomas Run Rd., Bel Air, MD. 21015, 443-412-2211, [email protected]