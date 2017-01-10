National Action Network Hosts 2017 March on Washington

On Jan. 14, the National Action Network (NAN) will lead minority, civil, human and women’s rights groups in a protest over Trump’s policies on economic inequality, his plan to dismantle the Obama agenda and to curve the rights of citizens of color and others who are disadvantaged. The march’s theme is “We Shall Not Be Moved.”Marchers should assemble at 9 a.m. at the National Sylvan Theater, Independence Avenue, S.W. & 15th St., N.W. The March begins at 11 a.m. and will travel along Independence Ave., SW to West Potomac Park at 1964 Independence Ave., SW. There will be a rally at noon in West Potomac Park, directly across from Martin Luther King Jr. memorial. For any questions or concerns please call 1-877-626-4651.