National Action Networks Annual Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast

Rev. Al Sharpton and National Action Network (NAN) announced Tuesday a full slate of events in honor of the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 15. NAN will host events in Washington, D.C. The annual King Day breakfast will kick the day off in Washington by honoring prominent national union figures and community leaders that have contributed to Dr. King’s vision over the past year. The breakfast is scheduled to be held at the Mayflower Renaissance Hotel, 1127 Connecticut Ave, from 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Special attendees include Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president, NAN; Randi Weingarten, president, AFT; Janaye Ingram, director National Partnerships, Airbnb; Baxter Leach, 1968 Sanitation Striker, Memphis AFSCME Local 1733; and Joe Madison, Civil Rights Activist and Radio Talk Show Host, SiriusXM Urban View.