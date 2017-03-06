National Civil Rights Leaders to Meet with Attorney General Sessions

WASHINGTON – Six national civil rights leaders will meet Tuesday, March 7 with Attorney General Jeff Sessions to outline their civil rights enforcement agenda for the Department of Justice and to express grave concern for several troubling actions by the Department of Justice and the Trump administration. The meeting is scheduled for 2:30 PM ET at the Department of Justice main building.

Meeting participants include Wade Henderson, president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights; Marc Morial, president and CEO, the National Urban League; Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law; Rev. Al Sharpton, founder and president, National Action Network; Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel, NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund; and Melanie L. Campbell, president and CEO, National Coalition on Black Civic Participation and Convener, Black Women’s Roundtable.

This will be the first in-person meeting between these organizational leaders and Attorney General Sessions.

The leaders intend to raise a number of issues, including the Muslim travel ban and cutback on refugees announced Monday, voting discrimination and ballot access, oversight of troubled police departments through consent decrees, the Violence Against Women Act, the protection of LGBTQ individuals, Smart on Crime initiative and sentencing reform, and increases in hate violence across the country.