National Great Blacks in Wax Museum Screens Black Panther Film

On Feb. 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum is hosting a screening of the documentary, The Black Panthers: Vanguard of The Revolution. The film is the first feature-length documentary to explore the Black Panther Party, its significance to the broader American culture, its cultural and political awakening for black people, and the painful lessons wrought when a movement derails. The screening will be followed by a discussion with a guest speaker. RSVP via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-black-panthers-vanguard-of-the-revolution-tickets-31499296243 . The museum is located at 1601 East North Avenue, Baltimore, Md.