National Mall Fourth of July Celebration

The National Park Service is scheduled to hold its annual Fourth of July Fireworks celebration on July 4 on the National Mall at 9:09 p.m. The viewing areas on the National Mall, near the Washington Monument and Reflecting Pool, will be accessible only through secure access points. Other viewing areas include Washington D.C. U.S. Capitol, Lincoln Memorial, National Mall, Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial, Thomas Jefferson Memorial, The White House Ellipse, West Potomac Park, East Potomac Park and Anacostia Park. In Virginia viewing areas include the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial and the George Washington Memorial Parkway. Immediately following the fireworks, areas along Independence Avenue between the Lincoln Memorial and World War II Memorial will be closed for safety checks related to the fireworks launch site. The road and sidewalks will re-open after cleanup crews have completed their inspection and removed any hazardous materials.