The National Math Festival returns to Washington, D.C. on April 22. The event will be held at the Walter E. Washington

Convention Center, 801 Mt Vernon Pl NW, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The free and public event brings together some of the most fascinating mathematicians of our time to inspire and challenge participants to see math in new and exciting ways. Through a day of lectures, hands-on activities, art, films, performances, puzzles, games, children’s book readings, and more, the National Math Festival will bring out the unexpected sides of mathematics for everyone, from toddlers to adults of all ages. The National Math Festival is organized by the Mathematical Sciences Research Institute (MSRI) in cooperation with the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS) and the National Museum of Mathematics (MoMath). The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. For more information, visit nationalmathfestival.org.

