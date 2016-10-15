National Press Club Hosts ‘The Voting Rights War’ Book Discussion

Gloria J. Browne-Marshall, an associate professor at John Jay College of the City University of New York and a civil-rights attorney, plans to discuss her book “The Voting Rights War: The NAACP and the Ongoing Fight for Justice” on Oct. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the National Press Club, 529 14th Street, NW. The book discussion costs $5 for members and $10 for non-members. Tickets and books can be purchased at press.org/events/npc-book-rap-featuring-gloria-j-browne-marshall-and-voting-rights-war. This event is a fundraiser for the non-profit National Press Club Journalism Institute so no outside books or memorabilia are allowed.