Nationals Lose Playoffs Bid to Dodgers, Questions Persist

In a tightly contested but ultimately disappointing ending, the Washington Nationals again failed to advance in the Major League Baseball playoffs, losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five exhausting games.

Losing this series is a bitter pill to swallow for everyone involved, including the fans. This series wasn’t lost because the Nationals were thoroughly outplayed as in 2014 against the eventual World Series Champion San Francisco Giants. This wasn’t a young, nervous and overmatched team like the one in 2012 that imploded versus the St Louis Cardinals. No, this series was lost how most baseball games are: by little things that eventually lead to excruciating defeats.

Situational hitting. Giving up walks. Laying down bunts to move runners over. Too many pitching changes. Injuries.

One of the huge advantages the Nationals had all season was its vaunted starting rotation. During the season, Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Tanner Roark, Gio Gonzales and Joe Ross were, arguably, the most solid rotation in the sport. Injuries began to strike the unit at the worst possible time as Strasburg was lost for the rest of the season after an arm injury in early August, and Joe Ross was lost for two months himself in July, only to come back in late September as a short-inning reliever and not as the electric young flamethrower he was before.

During the series, the Nats did not get great starts from the rotation until Game 5. And, because of that fact, the bullpen would eventually become overworked by the final matchup, as they imploded in the seventh inning, thus ending their season.

One can only wonder if the Nats had its injured All-Star catcher Wilson Ramos in the lineup would things have been any different. While Ramos is known as a great offensive catcher, he was the main catcher for the staff who knew the intricacies of each pitcher…how to call the game – something Jose Lobaton and rookie Pedro Severino would not be able to learn unless they had been in the lineup on a daily basis. Perhaps that was one of the reasons the starters didn’t bring their best overall efforts. That’s just one of the many questions that will bug the ball club this winter.

Nats fans will be bitterly disappointed because the series was winnable, but most lifelong baseball fans should totally understand how the game works. This was NOT a choke job. The bats actually came to play albeit not coming through in certain situations such as Jayson Werth striking out twice with a runner on first base and only one out in Game 5. It is hard to fault a player who hit .389 in the series just as it’s hard to fault a guy like Ryan Zimmerman, who totally came to play after his worst regular season in his career, hitting .353 in the series. You can probably blame Anthony Rendon, who left a record 22 runners on base during the series. That number is so astronomical that it doesn’t even seem right. Can we blame third base coach Bob Hendley, who is known for his aggressive style, for sending Jayson Werth home to be thrown out by at least 20 feet? Perhaps.

I won’t, and Nats fans shouldn’t either.

The 2015 team was considered an embarrassment on many levels, but the franchise did not use that as a reason to panic and take more steps back in 2016. No, the 2016 team went out and improved in almost every fashion and made the best run they could. Things are still looking up for this franchise, and fans should be proud even if they are frustrated and discouraged by the ending.