NBA Teams Should Just Let Warriors Be Great, Focus on Future

It’s an interesting time right now in the NBA. Teams are scrambling to stockpile “Superteams” in an attempt to combat the evil Golden State Warriors but it’s still not adding up. Some major moves have already been made since free agency started on July 1 but it’s all for naught. Paul George went to Oklahoma City and Chris Paul landed in Houston. In most seasons, deals like those would be league-changers but not this year. Or next year. Or even the year after that. In the era of the Superteams lead by the mighty Warriors, it really doesn’t matter what other teams do.

As long as Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry continue to mix and match three-pointers in Oakland, it doesn’t matter what other teams try to do. If it’s not something outrageously blockbuster then it won’t matter. A possible super friends lineup of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Carmelo Anthony and Paul would be epic but would it be outdated with every player on the wrong side of 30 while the crew in Golden State basks in their primes. George gets to team up with MVP Russell Westbrook, but if Durant and Westbrook couldn’t beat the Durant-less Warriors then what will this new OKC duo do?

It’s about playing for seconds at this particular moment in the Association, and teams recognize that. Units like Philadelphia and Boston remain in good shape with enough young talent and enough future draft capital to take their lumps while still strategizing for the future. But what about the rest of the league? Traditionally, teams retool and reload every summer with hopes of competing next season, but times are definitely different. Unless some type of catastrophic injury happens, we can logically expect the Warriors to return to title land every single season and that’s scary. They’re a new dynasty like none we’ve ever seen and they’re just getting started.

Forcing general managers’ hands has been almost a pastime for the Oakland crew as they’ve watched teams sell out to assemble formidable crews only for Golden State to run through them. And it’ll happen again next season and probably the season after that as well. The sad part is there’s nothing the league can do to stop it but sit back and just let the Warriors be great.