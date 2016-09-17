Networking Event and Career Fair Seeks to Bring Baltimore Together

The AFRO seeks to bring together Maryland businesses in the heart of Baltimore City with its annual career fair on Sept. 27, at The Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African-American History & Culture.

For the third year in a row, the AFRO hopes to connect job openings to job seekers. Companies that will be at the Career Fair and looking to hire include: Baltimore Gas & Electric, Thurgood Marshall Baltimore/Washington International Airport, Johns Hopkins Health System, Maryland Live Casino, Maryland Transit Administration, Volunteers of America, Goodwill, Walmart, Community College of Baltimore County, Maryland State Police, Baltimore City Police, Howard County Police and many more.

The Career Fair is free to the public and validated parking is available, in the garage, across the street from the museum on Pratt Street. For more information pick up the AFRO Career Fair Guide in the Sept. 24 issue.

As part of the AFRO’s 125th Anniversary celebration, this year a networking reception after the Career Fair is also scheduled. This event will give professional and civic organizations, businesses, elected officials, community leaders, and entrepreneurs interested in the Baltimore business climate and market a chance to mix and mingle. As part of the Networking Reception, a business card raffle will be held with the winner receiving a free ad in the AFRO American Newspaper and on our Facebook page, which has close to 700,000 followers. The networking reception is $25 to attend and validated parking is available in the garage across the street from the museum on Pratt Street.

“This career fair has always been about connecting the community with employment opportunities while showing employers the great pool of talent that exists in the Baltimore area,” said AFRO Director of Advertising, Lenora Howze. “The networking event allows those already employed to meet, mingle and possibly connect with someone who’ll lead them to the next level in their career.”

For more information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-afro-american-newspapers-networking-mixer-tickets-27337950546?aff=es2

Click here to purchase tickets for the AFRO’s networking reception.