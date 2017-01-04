New Head Promises to Stand-Up to Trump

Black lawmakers on Capitol Hill chose a chairman that made it clear he will confront the Trump administration or anyone else that seeks to undermine Blacks.

On Jan. 3, U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-La.) assumed the helm of the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC). The swearing-in ceremony took place at the Warner Theatre in downtown Washington, D.C. in front of an audience of about 700.

Richmond will lead the organization during the 115th Congress that started at noon on Jan. 3 and will go out of business on Dec. 31, 2018.

In his remarks, Richmond thanked his colleagues for “this vote of confidence” and said the CBC will provide “leadership and moral clarity” for Blacks. “We acknowledge the mood of people of color now,” he said. “Blacks are fearful that our country is in a state of hate and divisiveness.”

The CBC was founded in 1971 by Democratic U.S. Reps. Shirley Chisholm (N.Y.), William L. Clay (Mo.), George W. Collins (Ill.), John Conyers (Mich.), Ronald Dellums (Calif), Charles Diggs (Mich.), Augustus Hawkins (Calif.) Ralph Metcalfe (Ill.), Parren Mitchell (Md.), and D.C. Delegate Walter L. Fauntroy.

The CBC has been credited with helping to pass civil and voting rights laws, helping to end White supremacist rule in southern Africa, pushing to enact the federal holiday honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., supporting more funds for historically Black colleges and universities, championing federal contracts for Black businesses, and facilitating the discussion and action on Black health. The CBC reached a milestone when one of its own, Sen. Barack Obama (D-Ill.) was elected president of the United States on Nov. 4, 2008, the first Black to win that office.

Richmond was elected in 2011 to the U.S. House of Representatives from Louisiana’s Second District, which covers most of New Orleans. Before his service in Congress, he served in the Louisiana House of Representatives from 2000-2011.

Richmond is a graduate of Morehouse College and the Tulane School of Law.

Richmond said the CBC is bipartisan and bicameral and “is up to the challenge to represent the interests of African Americans.”

Forty-nine members of the CBC were sworn in, including Rep. Mia Love (R-Utah), the group’s lone GOP member, and two U.S. senators, Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.). Richmond said CBC members represent 78 million Americans that comprise 24 percent of the country’s population and 17 million Blacks which is 41 percent of that race’s populace.

Two Black Republicans, Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and Rep. William Hurd (R-Texas) have not joined the CBC.

Richmond said that the CBC will be a force to be reckoned with in the new congressional session. “We will confront those who seek to take us back, make those demands [for our rights], venture outside of Washington to places where Black people live, work, and worship, and evolve to tackle the challenges of today,” he said. Paraphrasing a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. quote, Richmond said, “We will continue to bend the arc toward justice.”

Richmond added that the CBC won’t kowtow anyone. “We won’t scratch where it doesn’t itch and won’t run from a fight,” he said.

Rep. G.K. Butterfield (D-N.C.), past CBC chairman, said Richmond is up to the task. “There is no question that Cedric Levon Richmond of Generation X is well-suited and well-prepared to lead us,” Butterfield said. “We look forward to following you.”

The oath of office for CBC members was conducted by former Rep. Cleo Fields of Louisiana, who served in the House from 1993-1997.

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) congratulated Richmond on his new responsibilities and said the CBC matters in today’s political climate. “The CBC has long been known as the conscience of the Congress and also of the nation,” Pelosi said. Pelosi said the CBC’s voice will needed to speak about the injustice of having President Obama’s pick for the U.S. Supreme Court blocked and that legislation to correct the Voting Rights Act isn’t scheduled for consideration. “On these issues, it isn’t about Democrats or Republicans, it’s about America,” she said.