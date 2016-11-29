New York Drug Charges Against Rapper Desiigner are Dropped

NEW YORK (AP) — Misdemeanor drug and menacing charges against rapper Desiigner have effectively been dropped less than three months after his arrest in New York.

The rapper, whose real name is Sidney Selby, wasn’t in Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday when prosecutors agreed to have his case sealed.

Prosecutors and Selby’s lawyers agreed to an arrangement that generally leads to charges being dismissed if the defendant stays out of trouble for six months. But it’s unusual for a case to be sealed immediately.

Lawyer Stacey Richman says she’s happy Selby was exonerated.

Police said in September that the “Panda” performer waved a handgun during a road rage dispute while riding with friends in a hired car.

But the 19-year-old wasn’t charged with a gun crime. His lawyer said no gun was ever found.