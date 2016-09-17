New York Times Columnist Charles Blow Delivers His Thoughts at Morgan State University

Journalist Charles Blow gave a politically-charged speech Sept. 14 at Morgan State University’s Gilliam Concert Hall targeting both Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

Blow, a New York Times Op-Ed columnist who focuses on politics, public opinion and social justice, picked apart both candidates and gave advice to the Black community as part of the university’s Presidential Distinguished Speaker Series.

Blow gave a detailed rundown of Clinton’s history and explained how she’s much more than a supposed liar. He elaborated on how it’s “fair” to question her past in relation to her involvement in government issues and policies.

Following his analyzation of Clinton’s past, Blow made a smooth transition into discussing Trumps “bigotry.”

“At least for Clinton, there is a record to question,” Blow said. “And it is one that deals with policy. At least she is a serious candidate. Trump on the other hand is not. He is a national and international embarrassment.”

He spoke on Trump’s trail of dishonesty and deflection, but maintained a comparison to Clinton’s record. Blow touched on the fact that Trump has yet to release tax returns and other financial documents, something that no other presidential candidate has failed to do. In addition, Blow questioned Trump’s charitable ways, stating that there hasn’t been any proof of donation.

Discussing Trump, much of Blow’s speech echoed his most recent column “Trump’s ‘Deplorable’ Deflections.” In it, he states that “Trump has called Clinton ‘a world-class liar,’ but there is no bigger liar than Trump himself—just look at PolitiFact. The man is pathological.”

The Presidential Distinguished Speaker Series was created at Morgan State to bring the nation’s top “thought leaders” from different professional fields of study to the university in order to give students and the surrounding community opportunities to have thought provoking conversations about today’s pressing issues. Morgan State began the series last year.

Asked during a Q&A sesion about how one should address those who don’t feel the need to vote this year, Blow responded that there is a bigger picture and that the power is at the bottom of the election ballot.

“Stop looking for politicians to be your saviors, none of these people are Jesus…stop looking for perfection,” he said. Blow highlighted the current empty seat on the Supreme Court, and the 80-plus empty seats on a federal level, saying those are positions to be concerned about.

“If you can, forget about the next four years, there is right now an open Supreme Court seat,” Blow said. “Somebody is going to appoint that Justice and he/she is going to be on for the next 15, 20, 30 years. And they will have a say in everything that affects your life for the next 15 to 30 years. That is not only about you, that is about your children. Stop being so selfish and thinking it is all about you.”