NFL Rejects Police Union Request, Won’t Investigate Michael Bennett

The NFL said Thursday that it has no plans to investigate Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett‘s behavior during an incident in which he was detained and handcuffed by police in Las Vegas two weeks ago.

The league was responding to a letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell from the president of the Las Vegas Police Protective Association, the union that represents the police in that city. In the letter, the union alleged that Bennett made false accusations against Las Vegas police and asked the league to “conduct an investigation, and take appropriate action.”

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote in response, “There is no allegation of a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy and therefore there is no basis for an NFL investigation.”

Earlier, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith voiced a similar response, saying, “There are no grounds for the NFL to investigate our union rep, and I look forward to Roger confirming the same.” More….