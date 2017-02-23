Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby Boy Golden ‘Sagon’ Cannon

by: The Associated Press
(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
Nick Cannon has welcomed a new baby boy.

FILE - In this March 3, 2016 file photo, Nick Cannon arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 11 Red Carpet Kickoff at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. Cannon announced the birth of son Golden "Sagon" Cannon with an Instagram post on Feb. 22, 2017. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)
FILE – In this March 3, 2016 file photo, Nick Cannon arrives at the "America's Got Talent" Season 11 Red Carpet Kickoff at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. Cannon announced the birth of son Golden "Sagon" Cannon with an Instagram post on Feb. 22, 2017. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

The “America’s Got Talent” host posted a picture of himself Wednesday on Instagram holding son Golden “Sagon” Cannon. He writes in the caption, “No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose!” He adds: “Welcome to Earth Son!”

The 36-year-old Cannon announced in November that he was expecting a baby with his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, a former beauty queen.

The baby is Cannon’s third child. He also has 5-year-old twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

