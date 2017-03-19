No. 7 Michigan Takes Out No. 2 Louisville in Second Round

Sophomore forward Moritz Wagner scored a career-high 26 points to lead the No. 7 seed Michigan Wolverines to a bracket-busting 73-69 upset over No. 2 Louisville in a Midwest Region second round matchup on March 19 in Indianapolis.

Michigan (26-11) moved on to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014, and will face No. 3 seed Oregon on March 23.

Louisville had three starters score double digits, including sophomore guard Donovan Mitchell with a team-high 19 points. Mitchell had a strong first half, helping Louisville take a 36-28 lead into halftime.

But Michigan’s Wagner took over early in the second half, beginning with a tough layup which sparked Michigan to a 17-6 run that gave the Wolverines their first lead of the game. Wagner later nailed a three-pointer that broke a 55-55 tie; Michigan wouldn’t relinquish the lead from that moment on.

Wagner’s 26 points came on a scorching 11-of-14 shooting streak from the field. Junior forward D.J. Wilson followed Wagner with 17 points, and senior guard Derrick Walton Jr. added 10 points with seven rebounds and six assists.

Louisville (25-9) loss represents the first time in five years it’s failed to reach the Sweet 16.

In other NCAA action:

Midwest Region

No. 1 Kansas defeated No. 9 Michigan State, 90-70

No. 3 Oregon defeated No. 11 Rhode Island, 75-72

South Region

No. 1 North Carolina defeated No. 8 Arkansas, 72-65