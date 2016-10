This spook-tacular family fun event will be held on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Avenue Market on Pennsylvania Ave., Baltimore. Come to trick or treat. Activities include a hunted scavenger hunt, free food and pumpkin painting. Starting at 10 a.m. the No Boundaries will be providing free rides to the polls for voters to cast their ballots during early voting for the 2016 general elections.