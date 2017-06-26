No Charges Filed in Okla. Police Fatal Shooting of Mentally Ill Black Man

by: The Associated Press
/ (Nyesha Barre via AP, File) /
0
6

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Investigators have found no criminal wrongdoing in the police killing of a mentally ill, knife-wielding Black man last week by officers in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Tulsa police homicide Sgt. Dave Walker tells the Tulsa World about the findings Monday from the internal investigation of the June 9 shooting of Jason Barre. Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office will review the findings next and decide if it concurs.

FILE – In this undated photo provided by the family on Saturday, June 10, 2017, Joshua Barre, who was fatally shot by two Tulsa County, Okla. deputies and a police officer on Friday, June 9, 2017, is pictured. In the week since 29-year-old Joshua Barre was fatally shot, the mentally troubled man’s family has criticized local law enforcement officers for allowing Barre to walk nearly a mile from his yard to a convenience store, carrying two butcher knives, without somehow intervening. (Nyesha Barre via AP, File)

Barre already was known to police as having a mental illness. When he walked down a street wielding two butcher knives on June 9, two sheriff’s deputies and a police officer gave him room until he approached a convenience store. After a stun gun failed to stop Barre, the deputies and officer shot him.

___

Information from: Tulsa World, http://www.tulsaworld.com

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS