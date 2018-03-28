No, White Ladies of Virginia Tech, You Can Not Use the N-Word

The women of Virginia Tech’s lacrosse team were apparently feeling themselves after beating Elon on March 24.

Someone on the team posted a video of group of apparently all White women singing along to Lil’ Dicky’s recent hit “Freaky Friday,” which prominently features the n-word.

The song, in which Chris Brown and Lil’ Dicky, who is White, switch bodies has Chris Brown singing the lyrics, “What up, my nigga? (woo) What up, my nigga?/Big ups, my nigga, we up, my nigga/You pussy ass nigga, man, fuck y’all niggas/’Cause I’m that nigga, nigga, nigga, nigga/I’m that nigga.”

Despite what Gwynthe Paltrow, who in 2012 tweeted, “Ni**as in paris for real,” might tell you, it is never okay for White people to drop the n-word. Even if you use the soft R.

Statement from Virginia Tech head coach John Sung pic.twitter.com/S9nSOVDcL4 — VT Lacrosse (@HokiesLax) March 26, 2018

Unsurprisingly, the school rushed to put out a statement condemning the team’s actions. Head coach John Sung wrote on Twitter, “Following an away match on Saturday, March 24, a member of our squad posted a video to social media of the team singing along to a song that included derogatory lyrics. Members of the Virginia Tech Athletics administration and coaches have met with the full team. We are engaged in conversations within the campus community to share our sincere apology. We have confidence the team will learn from this mistake and understand that these actions reflect poorly on our program and do not represent the values of our program or the principles of the university.”

Watch the video below: